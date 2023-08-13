Poll: D.P.2's Jung Hae In, See You in My 19th Life's Ahn Bo Hyun, more; pick favorite 2023 green flag actor

Jung Hae In in season 2 of D.P. and Ahn Bo Hyun in See You in My 19th Life and many other Korean actors who served as the perfect green flags in K-dramas. We bring you an exciting poll so that you can pick your favorite male green flag characters in K-drama 2023

Green flag characters in K-drama 2023

Jung Hae In played the character of Ahn Jun Ho in the Netflix hit D.P.2. Ahn Bo Hyun took the lead as Moon Seo Ha and showed his charisma in See You in My 19th Life. Lee Junho played the chaebol heir Gu Won in King the Land. Jung Kyung Ho played the famous math tutor Choi Chi Yeol in the rom-com drama Crash Course in Romance. Woo Do Hwan as Kim Geon Woo in Bloodhounds. Veteran actor Teo Yoo played the role of Nam Kang Ho who is Korea's top star in the K-drama Love to Hate You.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

