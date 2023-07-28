Poll: Destined With You, Behind Your Touch, Mask Girl and more; Which August 2023 K-drama are you excited for?

Destined With You, Behind Your Touch, and Mask Girl are some of the K-dramas released in August 2023 that have created a huge buzz among the fans. We bring you a poll where you can pick the K-drama you are most excited about.

August 2023 K-dramas

Destined With You starring SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah is a fantasy romance drama releasing on August 23. Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO's leader Suho are coming together in the upcoming Netflix drama Behind Your Touch on August 12. An insecure office girl becomes a masked personality on the internet, unaware of the upcoming ill-fated events waiting for her Mask Girl starring Go Hyun Jung and Nana. Mask Girl will be released on August 18 on Netflix. The star-studded sci-fi thriller Moving featuring Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung, and many more is set to premiere on August 9 on Disney+. Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye's My Lovely Boxer is scheduled to release on August 21.

