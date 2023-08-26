Poll: Destined With You, Moving, Mask Girl and more; Pick the Best August 2023 K-drama release

Best August K-drama including Destined With You, Moving, Mask Girl and more. Pick your favorite August 2023 K-drama that hooked you onto your screens

Written by Pratyusha Dash Updated on Aug 26, 2023   |  07:01 PM IST  |  10.9K
Mask Girls (credits: Netflix), Destined With You (Credits: JTBC),Moving (credits: Disney+)
Mask Girls (credits: Netflix), Destined With You (Credits: JTBC),Moving (credits: Disney+)

Key Highlight

  • In August many great K-dramas have released like Moving and Destined with You
  • Take this poll to see which August K-drama people liked the most

From the fantasy romance Destined with You to the action-packed Moving to the Dark comedy with a social theme Mask Girl, which August 2023 K-drama intrigued you with its amazing storyline, making you unable to resist clicking to watch the next episode? Choose your favorite August K-drama in the poll below!

August 2023 K-dramas 

In August, many amazing K-dramas were released, each bearing a different genre and storyline, rendering fans eager to watch every episode. Destined With You is a fantasy romance drama starring SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. Moving is a mystery action K-drama starring Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung. Mask Girl is a dark comedy thriller starring Go Hyun Jung and Nana. My Dearest is a historical melodrama starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin. And finally, Behind Your Touch is a fantasy comedy genre K-drama starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO's leader Suho. There are also many other K-dramas you can check out in August, apart from these five. Which one is your favorite? Cast your vote in the poll below.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Korean dramas set to release in August 2023: From Behind Your Touch to Destined With You

Advertisement
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion ... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!