Poll: Destined With You, Moving, Mask Girl and more; Pick the Best August 2023 K-drama release
Best August K-drama including Destined With You, Moving, Mask Girl and more. Pick your favorite August 2023 K-drama that hooked you onto your screens
In August many great K-dramas have released like Moving and Destined with You
Take this poll to see which August K-drama people liked the most
From the fantasy romance Destined with You to the action-packed Moving to the Dark comedy with a social theme Mask Girl, which August 2023 K-drama intrigued you with its amazing storyline, making you unable to resist clicking to watch the next episode? Choose your favorite August K-drama in the poll below!
August 2023 K-dramas
In August, many amazing K-dramas were released, each bearing a different genre and storyline, rendering fans eager to watch every episode. Destined With You is a fantasy romance drama starring SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. Moving is a mystery action K-drama starring Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung. Mask Girl is a dark comedy thriller starring Go Hyun Jung and Nana. My Dearest is a historical melodrama starring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin. And finally, Behind Your Touch is a fantasy comedy genre K-drama starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO's leader Suho. There are also many other K-dramas you can check out in August, apart from these five. Which one is your favorite? Cast your vote in the poll below.
