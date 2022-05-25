Poll: Do you think BTS’ V & BLACKPINK’s Jennie are dating?

On May 23, after a netizen uploaded a photo of what appeared to be BTS’ V driving a car with BLACKPINK’s Jennie in the passenger’s seat, rumours have been rife that the two superstars are in a relationship, and that they were vacationing recently in South Korea’s Jeju Island. Further, it was recently also rumoured that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon have broken up.

Many fans of both the artists reacted to this by claiming that the image is edited and that V’s photo is actually from BTS’ show last year, ‘BTS In The SOOP’, when he had gone for a drive with fellow member J-Hope. While BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC did not respond to the rumours, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment responded saying “We have nothing to say [regarding the rumours],” and added, “We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

What do you think about these rumours? Do you think BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are in a relationship or are you of the opinion that the photo is edited and that there is no truth to the matter? Participate in our poll and share your views with us.

