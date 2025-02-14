POLL: Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and more; VOTE for the artist BTS' J-Hope should collab with on new solo album

BTS' J-Hope is slated for his solo comeback this March 7, as confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC on February 6. With less than a month remaining, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the BTS member has to offer. It will be his first musical offering since his discharge from the military in October 2024. Recently, his new collaborative track with Don Toliver, called LV Bag, was played at Paris Fashion Week; however, its official release is awaited.

With such varied news surrounding the K-pop artists doing rounds, fans can't help but wonder if his upcoming album will include collaborations with global stars. Here are a few of the names we think might sit well with J-Hope, given his musical style. If J-Hope joins forces with Kendrick Lamar, it would be nothing short of legendary. The two artists are big shots in their respective spheres, with the American hip-hop artist being well-known for his diss track Not Like Us, written amidst his public feud with Drake.

J-Hope might sound well with Doechii as well, who has been getting more and more popular with each passing year. She has recently entered the K-pop industry with her collaboration announcement with BLACKPINK's Jennie, and fans have loved the news. J-Hope can take on the position reaction and consider her for his upcoming project. Halsey, who has previously worked with BTS on Boy With Luv (2019) and shares a close, sisterly bond with the group, will be a fan-favorite collaboration option with J-Hope if there is a possibility of that happening.

Grammy-winning Bruno Mars, who has taken over the global charts with his collaborations with BLACKPINK's Rosé in APT. and Lady Gaga in Die with a Smile, can also be a potential option to feature in BTS rapper's new music. J-Hope previously joined forces with Becky G for his 2018 solo track Chicken Noodle Soup, which is still a beloved track for the fans. Cardi B, whose powerful rap style and vocal texture complement J-Hope's, could potentially create a banger if they were to collaborate.

Who do you think might be the best fit for J-Hope to collab with?