POLL: Dong Yi, W, Happiness, Moving and more; VOTE for your favourite Han Hyo Joo drama

Han Hyo Joo, the talented actress known for her versatility and captivating performances, has graced audiences with a diverse array of roles throughout her career. As she celebrates her birthday, fans reflect on some of her most memorable works and are invited to vote for their favorite drama among her notable projects.

From her portrayal of Choe Dong Yi in the historical drama Dong Yi to her captivating performance as Queen Consort Yoo in the film Masquerade, Han Hyo Joo has consistently delivered stellar performances that have resonated with audiences worldwide. Her ability to embody complex characters and convey their emotions with depth and authenticity has earned her widespread acclaim and recognition in the entertainment industry.

Whether she's navigating the fantastical universe of W: Two Worlds or grappling with the challenges of a dystopian world in Happiness, Han Hyo Joo's presence on screen is always captivating. Her commitment to her craft and her dedication to bringing her characters to life have solidified her status as one of South Korea's leading actresses.

As fans celebrate Han Hyo Joo's birthday, they are invited to participate in a poll to vote for their favorite drama among her impressive body of work. With such a diverse range of roles to choose from, there's sure to be something for everyone to enjoy and appreciate in Han Hyo Joo's filmography.

