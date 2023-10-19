POLL: Extraordinary Attorney Woo to The King’s Affection, pick your favorite Park Eun Bin K-drama

Park Eun Bin is gearing up for the release of her next K-drama Castaway Diva. Helmed by Oh Chung Hwaan, the series will drop on October 28. Castaway Diva falls in the romantic comedy genre, with a star-studded cast. The tvN series will also stream on Netflix and will feature Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, and Cha Hak Yeon in the key roles. As we wait for the K-drama to roll out, here are some of the best performances by the actress so far.

Best Park Eun Bin K-dramas to check out ahead of Castaway Diva

Last year, Park Eun Bin left everyone speechless with her portrayal of an autistic attorney. Her role was critically lauded and globally loved. Extraordinary Attorney Woo dominated the Netflix chart for a long time, making the series a commercial success. The actress has so far starred in many hit series including, The King’s Affection, Hello, My Twenties!, Do You Like Brahms? And so on. Choose your favorite drama of Park Eun Bin.