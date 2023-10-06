Poll: Extraordinary You,The King's Affection, Destined with You and more; choose your favourite Rowoon K-drama

Rowoon has stolen our hearts with his amazing performance as an actor in many dramas. He has made his mark as an actor through projects like Destined With You, Extraordinary You, The King's Affection and Tomorrow. The former SF9 member made his debut as an actor with his character Issue in School 2017. Since then, he has played many roles from a comic book character to a teacher in the Joseon era. He won the Best New Actor, Netizen Award, and Best Couple Award at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards for his work in The King's Affection.

His upcoming work, The Matchmakers, will be released on October 30. The story is about two young widowers who take charge of finding the right matches for older people who are struggling to find a partner.

