Poll: FIFTY FIFTY’s Barbie Dreams, NewJeans’ Super Shy, TXT, Jonas Brothers’ collab; Pick your favorite track

On July 7, fans got many releases from their favorite groups! First, FIFTY FIFTY released a new song for Barbie Movie called Barbie Dreams, NewJeans’ pre-release track Super Shy and TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brother’s collaboration track Do It Like That. These tracks are going to have fierce competition on all music charts- South Korean as well as global charts.

FIFTY FIFTY, NewJeans, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers:

A lyric video, not a music video, was made for the Barbie Dreams video that was uploaded to the official YouTube channel. Already, FIFTY FIFTY was the main K-pop group to be named in the 'Barbie' soundtracks, drawing consideration. For NewJeans' release, various locations throughout Portugal, including squares, parks, streets, and markets, Super Shy creates a spectacle of NewJeans and various individuals dancing together and merging into one. It makes them dance to the invigorating beat. NewJeans' ability to enjoy and dance with others exemplifies their positive and innocent spirit. The summer-tempo dance song TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers' Do It Like That depict the joy of falling in love. This tune has an infectious melody that is extraordinary alongside the cadenced and addictive top line.

