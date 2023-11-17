Poll: From A Good Day to Be a Dog to True Beauty: Pick favourite rom-com K-drama based on webtoon

A Good Day to Be a Dog, True Beauty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and many more dramas have been adapted from popular webtoons. Pick your best rom-com based on a webtoon.

A Good Day to Be a Dog, True Beauty: courtesy of MBC, tvN

A Good Day to Be a Dog, True Beauty, Extraordinary You and many more romantic comedy K-dramas are based on popular webtoons. These dramas are adapted from successful webtoons and comics which already have a fan following. On top of that, these series also star actors who are well-liked by the audience. 

Best rom-com K-drama based on webtoon

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's A Good Day to Be a Dog is currently airing on MBC. The drama is based on a webtoon and global fans can catch it on Viki. True Beauty became a phenomenon and gave the viewers a second lead syndrome. It featured Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Youp. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim starring Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young also became a huge hit as the mystery and the heart-fluttering elements of the drama kept the viewers hooked. Romance comedies are light-hearted and always are a good time for the audience. Pick your favourite romantic comedy K-drama based on a  webtoon from the poll. 

