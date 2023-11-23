Poll: From Alchemy of Souls to Arthdal Chronicles: Pick your favourite K-drama set in fantastical world

Alchemy of Souls, Lovers of the Red Sky, Extraordinary You and many more K-dramas transport us to lands far and beyond. These dramas create a magical world and cast a spell on the viewers.

Best K-drama set in fantastical land

Lovers of the Red Sky, W: Two Worlds, Hotel De Luna and many more fantasy dramas have a charm which makes us forget about the real world and makes us visit places which are different from our own universe. Dramas like W: Two World and Extraordinary You play with the concept of comics and the world inside it. In both the dramas, the characters of the comics realize that they are characters written by someone. Shows like Lovers of the Red Sky and Alchemy of Souls merge historical dramas with the concept of superpowers. So the viewers get to enjoy the setting and costumes of the period along with the suspense and excitement that comes with supernatural powers. Pick your favourite K-drama set in a fantastical world.

