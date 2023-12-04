POLL: From Boyfriend to GFRIEND; which former K-pop group do you want to see again

The disbandment of K-pop groups often leaves an enduring ache in the hearts of fans, triggering an outpouring of nostalgia and longing across social media platforms. Boyfriend, GFRIEND, 2NE1, Wanna One, I.O.I, and B.A.P, among others, stand as emblematic examples of disbanded groups that once captivated audiences worldwide, each leaving a unique mark on the K-pop landscape.

Even years after their disbandment, fans continue to reminisce about these groups, expressing a fervent desire for their return. From Boyfriend's charming melodies to GFRIEND's mesmerizing performances, each group's distinctive style and presence have contributed to an indelible legacy in K-pop history.

The sentiment of longing for these groups' reunions permeates fan communities, often leading to discussions, fan art, and campaigns across various online platforms. Admirers passionately share their favorite moments, music, and memories, keeping the spirit of these groups alive.

The enduring yearning for these disbanded groups highlights the profound impact they had on their audiences. As fans unite in their collective longing, the question of which ex-group's comeback is most anticipated remains a poignant and resonant topic among the vibrant world of K-pop enthusiasts.

