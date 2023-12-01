POLL: From BTS’ Jimin to BLACKPINK’s Rosé; vote for the K-pop idol with most distinct voice

In the diverse world of K-pop, distinct voices like BTS' Jimin, BLACKPINK's Rosé, SHINee's Onew, Stray Kids' Felix, NMIXX's Lily, and many others captivate listeners with their unmistakable and unique vocal tones. These artists possess a rare quality where their voices immediately resonate and stand out, making their sound instantly recognizable.

Jimin's soulful and expressive vocals, Rosé's hauntingly powerful voice, Onew's soothing and melodious tone, Felix's deep and resonant timbre, and Lily's captivating vocals contribute to the colorful tapestry of K-pop's diverse vocal landscape. These artists' ability to imprint their distinct sounds in the minds of listeners showcases their exceptional talent. It makes them icons in the industry, leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene. Their unique voices continue to enamor fans worldwide, setting them apart and establishing their enduring legacy in K-pop.

