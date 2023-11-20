POLL: From BTS’ Jin to BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun and more; Pick best vocalist of HYBE’s boy groups

In the expansive roster of HYBE Labels, a multitude of male artists, including Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook from BTS, DK, Woozi, Seungkwan, Joshua, and Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN, the TXT members, and many more, showcase their vocal prowess. From the internationally acclaimed BTS to burgeoning talents like BOYNEXTDOOR, these artists bring diverse styles and remarkable vocal abilities to the forefront.

With this rich variety of talent within HYBE's boy groups, the question arises: Who among them deserves the coveted title of the best vocalist? The answer lies in the fans' hands. As fans, you have the power to voice your opinion and vote for the artist you believe embodies the epitome of vocal excellence.

The competition for the Best HYBE Labels Singer is fierce, as each artist offers a unique vocal flair, captivating audiences with their distinct tones and emotive deliveries. This poll provides an opportunity for fans to celebrate the exceptional talent within the HYBE family and recognize the unparalleled vocal abilities of these remarkable artists. So, cast your vote and let your choice be heard in determining who deserves the prestigious title of the ultimate Best HYBE Labels Singer.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: GOLDEN Live On Stage: BTS' Jungkook unveils Golden Closet Film in Budapest; J-Hope, Jimin, RM lend support