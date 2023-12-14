POLL: From BTS’ Jungkook to BLACKPINK’s Jennie; Pick the best K-pop X Global artist collab of 2023
2023 was the year of some amazing collaborations for K-pop. From BTS' Jungkook to BLACKPIKNK's Jennie and more, idols took bold strides and collaborated with a wide range of international artists.
The year 2023 witnessed an electrifying wave of collaborative ventures in the realm of K-pop, highlighting the genre's global impact and diverse musical partnerships. Icons like BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jennie, LE SSERAFIM, Jackson Wang, Tomorrow X Together, and numerous others forged remarkable collaborations with international artists, marking a significant chapter in K-pop's evolution.
From the charismatic energy of BTS' Jungkook and J-Hope to the magnetic presence of BLACKPINK's Jennie, these collaborations showcased a fusion of K-pop's prowess with the global music scene. Each collaboration brought forth unique sounds and cultural influences, amplifying the genre's reach and creativity.
Amidst this dynamic landscape of collaborations, determining the standout K-pop X Global artist collab of 2023 becomes a challenging feat. The partnerships resonated with fans worldwide, breaking boundaries and setting new benchmarks for musical synergy and cross-cultural connections.
From the poll enlisted below, pick your favourite K-pop collab with an international artist for 2023;
