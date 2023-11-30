Poll: From BTS' Jungkook's Seven to Jimin's Vibe: Pick your favourite BTS collab of 2023

BTS members have collaborated with various global artists and South Korean artists in 2023. Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA and V released their solo albums too. Jungkook will be releasing a remix version of his track 3D with Usher. Earlier this month he also dropped a new version of 3D with Justin Timberlake. Here is a look at BTS members' best collaboration in 2023.

BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V and SUGA debuted as soloists in 2023. They have collaborated with various artists in 2023. Jungkook has made music with international singers and rappers. He collaborated with Latto for Seven, with Jack Harlow for 3D and many more. Writing credits for his album also Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. SUGA also collaborated with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woosung of The Rose for his track Snooze. Jimin featured for Taeyang's track Vibe. Pick your BTS collaboration of 2023.