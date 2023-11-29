Poll: From BTS' The Planet to TXT's Goodbye Now; pick your favourite 2023 K-drama OST

BTS' soundtrack The Planet for the drama BASTIONS, TXT's soundtrack Goodbye Now for Love Revolution and many more good music have come out from K-dramas in 2023. BTS took home the award for the Best OST at the Mnet Asia Music Awards 2023.

Best 2023 K-drama OST

2023 saw a great influx of some amazing K-drama OSTs. Soundtracks are not only the music for the drama but are the lifelines which affect the atmosphere and vibe of the project. In the past, tracks like Stay With Me and more have shown the impact and power of music in a drama. Every time the song comes up, we are reminded of the sweet times we spent watching the shows. BTS gave the track for the webseries BASTIONS. Their song is titled The Planet. TXT also sang for the drama Love Revolution with the track Goodbye Now. Paul Kim's You Remember from The Glory BIG Naughty's With Me from Interest of Love and many more have left a mark with their good music. Pick your favourite 2023 K-drama OST.

