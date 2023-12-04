Poll: From Castaway Diva to The King's Affection: Pick your favourite K-drama starring Park Eun Bin
Park Eun Bin's Castaway Diva ended with a bang last week. The actor proved her abilities once more with her splendid performance.
Park Eun Bin debuted as a child actor in 1998 with the SBS drama White Nights 3.98. She is known for her acting and her amazing performances in various hit series. She has shown her versatility in many projects. The actor has showcased her skills in every genre from comedy, to romance and drama.
Best K-drama starring Park Eun Bin
On December 3, Park Eun Bin starrer Castaway Diva finally came to an end. The 12-episode series dominated the viewership ratings during its time slot. Park Eun Bin has played various roles from a lawyer on the autism spectrum to a King who is actually a woman. She has featured in many hits like the melancholic Do You Like Brahms, the comedic Hello!, My Twenties, gender bender The King's Affections and many more. Her workplace drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo became a phenomenon as it not only featured the main character as a person on the autism spectrum but it also depicted the judiciary and lawyers close to reality.
