Poll: From Cha Eun Woo's STAY to IU's Holssi, (G)I-DLE's Revenge and more: Pick best K-pop release of this week

Cha Eun Woo, IU, (G)I-DLE, NCT's Ten and many more artists released amazing music this week. Not only did the idols mesmerize us with their splendid music but also with their performances and creative music videos. Many idols also marked their solo debuts. K-pop fans and music lovers were blessed with the releases of various solo and group releases. Here is a look at the best drops from February 12 to 18.

Best K-pop releases this week

On February 15, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo marked his solo debut with the album ENTITY and lead track STAY. He had already amazed fans as a part of the group and as an actor and now proved his capabilities as a solo idol as well. NCT member Ten also made his solo debut with Nightwalker. IU made a phenomenal release with Holssi which has a stunning music video. (G)I-DLE showed their power once more with the music video of Revenge. Pick your best K-pop release of this week from the poll.