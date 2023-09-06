Poll: From D.O.’s 100 Days My Prince to Suho's Behind Your Touch; VOTE for your favorite EXO starrer K-drama

Alongside their exceptional singing, dancing, and rapping skills, the popular K-pop boy band EXO members have also acted in multiple K-dramas, showcasing their amazing acting talent. From Baekhyun featuring in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, D.O. in 100 Days My Prince, to Suho in Behind Your Touch, pick your favorite K-drama starring an EXO member from the poll below.

EXO members starring in K-dramas

Kai’s The Miracle We Met

In The Miracle We Met, Kai portrays Ato, an angel’s (or God) character, whose mistake kickstarts the series' storyline. Ato's subsequent efforts to rectify his blunder result in comical situations that add humor to the K-drama's narrative.

Baekhyun's Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Baekhyun takes on the role of the 10th Prince Wang Eun, a mischievous and playful royal known for his lively yet sometimes annoying childlike personality. He goes on to become Hae Soo's (portrayed by IU) initial companion and friend in Goryeo.

Suho’s Behind Your Touch

Suho portrays Kim Seon-Woo, a significant character in the rom-com mystery drama Behind Your Touch. With his subtly mysterious introduction and the way he captures a special spot in Ye-Bun's heart, Kim Seon-Woo from Seoul has truly won the veterinarian's affection effortlessly.

D.O.’s 100 Days My Prince

In this historical drama, the narrative revolves around Crown Prince Lee Yul (played by D.O.), who suffers memory loss as a result of an assassination attempt. During his time of need, he is cared for by Mr. Yeon, an ordinary man, and his adopted daughter, Hong Sim (portrayed by Nam Ji Hyun). To shield his daughter from a series of unfortunate circumstances, Mr. Yeon seizes the opportunity presented by Lee Yul's amnesia and orchestrates a ruse, positioning him as his daughter's fiance Won Deuk.

Sehun’s Now We Are Breaking Up

Sehun portrays the character Hwang Chi Hyung in the drama, the youngest son of the CEO of the fashion company The One. Additionally, he is the younger sibling of Hwang Chi Sook, portrayed by Choi Hee Seo. He has established a compelling on-screen chemistry with various individuals within the company, including his older sisters Hwang Chi Sook and Ha Young Eun.

Chanyeol’s Memories of Alhambra

In Memories of Alhambra, Chanyeol takes on the role of a brilliant game programmer entangled in his own creation. He also happens to be the brother of the story's heroine, played by Park Shin Hye. Chanyeol's character shares a deep bond with his sister, but his introverted demeanor traces back to childhood emotional scars.

