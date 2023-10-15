Poll: From Flower of Evil to Mouse: Pick best thriller K-drama

Flower of Evil to Mouse, K-dramas never fail to exceed our expectations with their amazing thriller series. With perfectly timed revelations, haunting music and well-written scripts, the thriller genre in K-drama has become iconic with remakes all over the world globally. Let's have a look at some enchanting thriller series.

Best thriller K-dramas

One can find near-perfect thriller K-dramas. The gripping series are enjoyed by everyone alike and are masterclasses in acting and production. Series like Flower of Evil very efficiently blends Lee Joon Gi's acting with the script and its nuances. Mouse is a drama which captivated the audience with its unique plotline which was mind-bending and gave everyone something to think about. Beyond Evil is another masterpiece with its good-bad protagonist. A commonality between most of these thriller series is that they don't portray the protagonist in a perfect light and the characters are well-rounded. Pick your favourite thriller K-drama.