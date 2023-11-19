Poll: From Goblin to When the Weather is Fine; Pick your favourite winter K-drama

Goblin, When the Weather is Fine, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and many more beautiful K-dramas showcase the lovely season of the South Korean winters in all its glory. The cold and chilly winters are almost here but these K-dramas will surely melt the viewer's heart with their romance and lovely backgrounds. Here is a look.

Best winter K-drama

The Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na starrer fantasy romance drama Goblin made waves when it was released. The drama enchantingly portrays the aesthetics of the weather through the backgrounds and the costumes. Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hun's The Legend of the Blue Sea not only shows the season with its beauty but the weather plays an important role in the story as well as the two loves promise to reunite on the first day of snow. South Korea has four seasons which are very well painted in our beloved K-dramas. Pick your favourite winter K-drama.

