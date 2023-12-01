Poll: From Gyeongseong Creature to Welcome to Samdalri and more: Pick best K-drama releasing this December

Gyeongseong Creature, Welcome to Samdalri, Sweet Home 2, and Death's Game are few of the amazing dramas which will be released in December. It is an exciting month as everything from fantasy to horror to romance will be covered. There is something for everyone to enjoy. Here is a look.

Best upcoming K-drama

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer historical horror Gyeongseong Creature will be releasing on December 22. The drama is set in 1945 South Korea. Welcome to Samdalri is a romance comedy which is set in a small town. Two lovers played by Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun reunite and find meaning of their life. Sweet Home 2 featuring Song Kang is a sci-fi horror set to release on December 1. Additionally, the reality dating show Single's Inferno will also be returning with its 3rd season. Death's Game, Like Flowers in Sand, My Man is Cupid and many more series would be spreading their magic this coming winters. Choose your favorite.

