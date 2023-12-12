Poll: From Hotel Del Luna to It's Okay to Not Be Okay; Pick the best K-drama with fanciest costumes

Hotel Del Luna, Start-Up, Vincenzo, Crash Landing on You, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and many more K-dramas have flaunted fabulous costumes. Here is a look.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Dec 12, 2023   |  08:16 PM IST  |  1.7K
Hotel Del Luna, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Vincenzo and many more K-dramas have some amazing fashion and the characters are clad in stunning pieces. Costumes are an integral part of media as they help build the world that the characters are living in. Here is a look at some of the most stylish K-dramas. 

Best K-drama with fanciest costumes

Hotel Del Luna which features IU and Yeo Jin Goo is a fantasy romance. IU takes on the role of an undead who has been living for 1000 years and is always sporting vintage fashion. Big hats, flowy gowns, dazzling jewellery and more, she is also dressed in her best. In It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Seo Yea Ji plays the role of a children's book author who is surprisingly mostly wearing darker shades. Her flamboyant clothing suits the character's persona. Vincenzo, Start-Up, Her Private Life and many more dramas have elevated the office fashion game. Pick your favourite K-drama with the fanciest costumes. 

