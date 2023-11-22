Poll: From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Song Hye Kyo-Song Joong Ki; Pick your favourite reel to real K-drama couple

The realm of K-dramas often transcends the screen, blurring the lines between reel and real. It's a realm where on-screen romances sometimes transcend into real-life relationships, captivating fans worldwide. Among the most adored pairings are Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who captivated hearts in Crash Landing on You, displaying remarkable on-screen chemistry that eventually bloomed into a real-life romance. The public acknowledgment of their relationship thrilled fans, cementing their status as a beloved couple both on and off-screen.

Another iconic duo that left an indelible mark on the K-drama landscape is Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki. Their chemistry in Descendants of the Sun didn't just resonate within the storyline; it blossomed into a real-life relationship that stirred immense excitement among fans. Although their journey together took a different turn, their on-screen portrayal of love still remains etched in the memories of many viewers.

Each couple brings its own magic, drawing fans into their captivating world of romance. Whether it's the enduring charm of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin or the once-celebrated union of Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, these reel-to-real K-drama pairings continue to enthrall audiences, leaving an enduring mark in the world of entertainment.

Enlisted here are some K-drama couples that transcended from reel to real; pick your favourites below!

