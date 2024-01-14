Poll: From ITZY's UNTOUCHABLE to SF9's BIBORA and more: Pick best K-pop release of this week
ITZY's UNTOUCHABLE, SF9's BIBORA and many more K-pop releases have amazed us this week, Here is a look.
ITZY, SF9, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, B1A4 and many more artists have released splendid music in the third week of January 2024. Fans were blessed with the releases of various solo and group releases. Here is a look at the best drops of January 2023 third week starting from the 8th to the 14th.
Best K-pop release this week
ITZY made a banger comeback with the album BORN TO BE and the title track UNTOUCHABLE. Once again the group enchanted with their catchy hooks and fans anticipate the dance challenge which will follow. Older groups like B1A4 and Super Junior's Kyuhyun and spread their magic. Talented group OnlyOneOf also amazed with their powerful vocals and moves. Pick your best K-pop release of this week.
