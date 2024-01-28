Poll: From IU's Love Wins All to (G)I-DLE's Wife, TWS' Plot Twist and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

IU's Love Wins All with BTS' V featuring in the music video, (G)I-DLE's Wife, TWS' Plot Twist and many more artists released great music in this week. K-pop fans and music lovers were blessed with the releases of various solo and group releases. Here is a look at the best drops from January 22 to January 28, 2024.

Best K-pop releases this week

On January 24, IU dropped her pre-release track Love Wins All and the music video featured BTS' V. Fans appreciated the chemistry shared between the two artists in the video. PLEDIS Entertainment's TWS with Plot Twist and JYP Entertainment's VCHA with Girls of the Year also stunned with their splendid debuts. They have successfully created hype and excitement around their future activities. MONSTA X's I.M. made a solo comeback with Slowly featuring Heize. Many more great soloists and groups released their music. Pick your favourite K-pop release of this week.

