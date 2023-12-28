Poll: From Lee Dong Wook to Shin Min Ah; PICK your favorite Gumiho in K-dramas

The concept of Gumiho is quite common in K-dramas. For the uninformed, gumiho is a mythical fox creature that appears in the folklore and legends of Korea. Just like mermaids, grim reaper, dooms, and goblin, Gumiho is another captivating character that adds more drama and magic to the fantasy genre.

Let’s take a look at five K-dramas revolving around gumiho and pick your favorite actor who stood out as the nine-tailed creature!

Lee Dong Wook in Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020-23)

Actor Lee Dong Wook is truly the king of supernatural characters. From playing the Grim Reaper in the show titled Goblin (2016) to taking the lead as Gumiho in Tale of the Nine Tailed, the actor exudes a hypnotic aura as an other-worldly character.

In Tale of the Nine Tailed, the actor plays Lee Yeon, a gumiho who sacrifices his life as a mountain guardian to resurrect the life of a woman he loves. The 1000-year-old gumiho lives in human form and encounters Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), who is the reincarnation of his long-lost first love.

The soaring popularity of the show led to its season revival. Its second season Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 aired in 2023 with the original cast (excluding Jo Bo Ah). It is a must-watch show for those who love the adventurous tale of immortal beings.

Jang Ki Yong in My Roommate Is a Gumiho (2021)

In this romantic comedy titled My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Jang Ki Yong plays Shin Woo Yeo, a gumiho disguised as a handsome professor. He collects human energy in a ‘bead,’ so that he can become a human himself. But his life takes a turn as he meets Lee Dam (Hyeri) who accidentally swallows the bead. The cute chemistry between the duo won the hearts of K-drama fans!

Lee Seung Gi in Gu Family Book (2013)

Gu Family Book is a historical fantasy drama starring Korean superstars Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy. Lee Seung Gi takes on the role of Choi Kang Chi, a half-man and half-gumiho nobleman. He is in search of a book that holds the secret to fully transform into a human. Actress Bae Suzy is Dam Yeo-wool, a martial arts instructor who is also the love interest of Choi Kang Chi.

Shin Min Ah in My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010)

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho tells the story of Cha Dae Woong (Lee Seung Gi), a college student who aspires to become an action hero. One day during a visit to a temple, he unknowingly releases a gumiho who was trapped inside a painting for 500 years. Actress Shin Min Ah portrays the role of a beautiful nine-tailed fox who is set free by Cha Dae Woong. She holds superhuman powers such as running super fast, identifying objects or people from a distance just by their smell, and many more.

Han Eun Jung in Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho (2010)

Set in the Joseon era, Grudge: The Revolt of Gumiho follows the life of Goo San Daek (Han Eun Jung), a legendary gumiho who leaves her husband (who is a human) after he betrays her. Goo San Daek has a young daughter Yeon-yi (Kim Yoo Jung), who is born half-human and half-fox. Actress Han Eun Jung portrays the role of a doting mother who is trying to protect her child from getting discovered by outsiders, as the girl starts undergoing physical transformation after turning ten.

