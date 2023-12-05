POLL: From Maze in the Mirror to Dreams; pick your favourite TXT song written by birthday boy Soobin

As Tomorrow X Together's leader, Soobin, celebrates his birthday, fans reflect on his impactful contribution to the group's discography. Soobin, besides being a multifaceted talent, has also showcased his songwriting prowess within TXT's music catalog.

Among the notable tracks penned by Soobin, Maze in the Mirror and Dreams stand out as some of the fan favorites. Maze in the Mirror resonates with its emotive lyrics exploring self-reflection and the complexities of personal identity. Its breathy melody and Soobin's heartfelt delivery strike a chord with listeners, showcasing his introspective depth as a songwriter.

On the other hand, Dreams captures a more hopeful essence, embodying a sense of aspiration and ambition. Soobin's involvement in crafting this track brings forth a vision of optimism, blending meaningful lyrics with an uplifting melody that encourages listeners to pursue their dreams wholeheartedly.

Soobin's contribution not only reflect his artistic depth but also resonate with TXT's ethos, conveying messages of self-discovery, determination, and hope. As fans celebrate Soobin's birthday, they fondly appreciate his creative input, acknowledging the impact his songwriting has had on TXT's musical journey.

Pick your favourite TXT song written by Soobin here.

