Poll: From Moving to Crash Landing on You; Which BTS recommended K-drama is your favorite?

Our beloved BTS members, who happen to be avid K-drama fans, frequently disclose the Korean dramas they've enjoyed. Whether it's the currently airing Moving or the much-loved Crash Landing on You, K-dramas have captured our hearts. Pick your favorite BTS member's recommended K-drama from the poll below.

BTS recommended K-drama

Jimin recently recommended the drama Moving, starring Han Hyo Jo and Jo In Sung, during his live session held on September 1. During the live session, he mentioned that he doesn't typically watch K-dramas, but he made an exception for Moving and found it enjoyable. "Moving" tells the story of a group of innocent teenagers with extraordinary abilities who confront some of the world's most powerful governments.

Another BTS member, J-Hope, recommended Crash Landing On You. This immensely popular romantic drama received love from viewers worldwide, becoming an international sensation. During his birthday VLive, the Airplane singer shared that it's his personal favorite drama, featuring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as the lead couple.

Boys Over Flowers is likely Jin's favorite K-drama. Given that the Korean version of Boys Over Flowers was released nearly 13 years ago, Jin must have thoroughly enjoyed watching it back then, especially since he is the oldest member in the band.

Jungkook recommended The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, a gritty and intense revenge drama that sheds light on a disturbing tale of bullying. Years after enduring horrendous bullying and dropping out of school, Dong-Eun returns with a singular motive: revenge. She meticulously plans her vengeance to make her tormentors suffer and be held accountable for their actions.

V suggested that ARMYs watch the K-drama Itaewon Class. This webtoon-based series holds a special place in the singer's heart for several reasons. Firstly, it features V's close friend Park Seo-joon (Wooga Squad) in the leading role, with Kim Da-mi as the female lead. Additionally, the BTS singer contributed his voice to the drama's OST, specifically the song Sweet Night, which later became the most-streamed K-drama OST of 2020.

BTS' RM and SUGA were enthusiastic fans of the 2018 hit K-drama, Sky Castle. RM not only recommended the series to his fellow members but also to ARMY. Suga went a step further by confessing that RM was so engrossed in the drama that he didn't even allow SUGA to finish watching the finale episode.

