Poll: From My Name to Nevertheless; Pick your favourite Han So Hee drama

Han So He featured in BTS's Jungkook's music video for his track Seven featuring Latto which was released in July this year. The actor has made a name for herself in the world of K-dramas with some exceptional work. She has previously also been a part of various other music videos like SHINee's Tell Me What To Do, Jung Young Hwa‘s That Girl featuring Loco, MeloMance‘s You & I and more.

Best Han So Hee K-dramas

Actor Han So Hee made her debut as a K-drama actor in 2017 with Into the World Again. She was quick to bag a major role in the super hit series, The World of the Married. She took on diverse roles in globally popular series like My Name, Nevertheless, 100 Days My Prince and Soundtrack #1. Along with Park Seo Joon, she will be featuring in the upcoming period horror series Gyeongseong Creature which is slated to release on December 22.

