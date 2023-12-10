Poll: From NMIXX's Soñar (Breaker) to KARD's BM's LOWKEY and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

NMIXX, KARD's BM, TVXQ, NCT U, Band LUCY and more K-pop artists mesmerized fans with their fabulous releases this week. Fans were blessed with the releases of various solo artists. Here is a look at the best releases of 2023 December second week.

Best K-pop release this week

NMIXX dropped their pre-release track Soñar (Breaker). They will be unveiling their album Fe3O4: BREAK on January 15. The veteran K-pop group TVXQ will also be making a return. On December 4, members Max Changmin and U-Know Yunho released their pre-release music video for Down. Their album will be released on December 26. Actor Park Eun Bin also displayed her magic with the OST Fly Away for her latest drama Castaway Diva. KARD's BM made a comeback with LOWKEY. The rapper once again stunned with his performance. Heize, Zion.T, ADORA, Soran, BAEKHO, Taeyeon and many more soloists amazed with their beautiful releases. Pick best K-pop release of this week.

