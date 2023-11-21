Poll: From Run On to Summer Strike; Pick your favourite drama starring Im Siwan
Run On, Summer strike and many more interesting dramas feature Im Siwan. The actor will be appearing in the upcoming mystery comedy Once Upon a Boyhood.
Squid Game 2 and Once Upon a Boyhood are two much-awaited dramas which will feature Im Siwan. The actor has been a part of various dramas and played versatile roles. From a king to an office employee, he has impressed fans with his amazing talent.
Best Im Siwan drama
Im Siwan has been a part of the K-drama industry since 2012 as he made his debut as a child actor in the historical drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. He has starred in multiple hit dramas like the slice-of-life comedy Misaeng, the psychological horror Strangers from Hell, the romantic comedy Run On and many more. The actor's mystery comedy-drama One Upon a Boyhood is all set for its release on November 24. He would also be featuring in the second instalment of the mega-hit Squid Game. Squid Game 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2024 and will also star Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Kang Ha Neul and Gong Yoo.
