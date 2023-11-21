Poll: From Run On to Summer Strike; Pick your favourite drama starring Im Siwan

Squid Game 2 and Once Upon a Boyhood are two much-awaited dramas which will feature Im Siwan. The actor has been a part of various dramas and played versatile roles. From a king to an office employee, he has impressed fans with his amazing talent.

Best Im Siwan drama

Im Siwan has been a part of the K-drama industry since 2012 as he made his debut as a child actor in the historical drama The Moon Embracing the Sun. He has starred in multiple hit dramas like the slice-of-life comedy Misaeng, the psychological horror Strangers from Hell, the romantic comedy Run On and many more. The actor's mystery comedy-drama One Upon a Boyhood is all set for its release on November 24. He would also be featuring in the second instalment of the mega-hit Squid Game. Squid Game 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2024 and will also star Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Kang Ha Neul and Gong Yoo.

