Poll: From Seven, 3D, Still with You and more; Pick your favourite Jungkook song
BTS member Jungkook is all set to make his debut as a soloist this November. As the idol gears up, let's pick out favourite Jungkook song.
Key Highlight
BTS's Jungkook will be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 AM IST.. The album will contain 11 tracks in total including his previously released songs Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The two singles have already become massive hits and are dominating global charts.
Jungkook's solo songs
BTS member Jungkook has impressed us with various songs across multiple genres. From the soothing Still With You to the catchy beats of Seven. The multi-talented artist has collaborated with global singers like Charlie Puth for Left and Right and Fahad Al Kubaisi for the official FIFA soundtrack Dreamers. While there are lot cho chose from by the versatile idol, which one is your favourite pick?
ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook's Seven marks 60th day at number 1 position on global Spotify chart
Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a...