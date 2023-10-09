Poll: From Seven, 3D, Still with You and more; Pick your favourite Jungkook song

BTS's Jungkook will be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN on November 3 at 1 pm KST which is 9:30 AM IST.. The album will contain 11 tracks in total including his previously released songs Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The two singles have already become massive hits and are dominating global charts.

Jungkook's solo songs

BTS member Jungkook has impressed us with various songs across multiple genres. From the soothing Still With You to the catchy beats of Seven. The multi-talented artist has collaborated with global singers like Charlie Puth for Left and Right and Fahad Al Kubaisi for the official FIFA soundtrack Dreamers. While there are lot cho chose from by the versatile idol, which one is your favourite pick?

