Poll: From Seven feat Latto to 3D feat Jack Harlow: Pick you favourite BTS' Jungkook collab song

BTS' Jungkook has impressed fans with his exceptional vocals and dancing skills. He is known as the Golden Maknae as there is nothing that he can't do or is particularly bad at. In the past few years, he has collaborated with several global artists and surprised fans every time. Jungkook and Justin Timberlake also came together to release a remix version of 3D on November 24. Here is a look.

BTS' Jungkook's best collaboration

On November 3, BTS member Jungkook released his first album as a soloist GOLDEN. The album featured several songs including his past releases Seven featuring LAtto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The album also consists of tracks featuring Major Lazer and DJ Snake. In the past, Jungkook had collaborated with one of his idols, Charlie Puth, and they had released the catchy track Left and Right. The idol also sang FIFA World Cup 2022's official anthem with the track Dreamers which was a collaboration with Qatar's singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.