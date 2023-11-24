Poll: From Seven feat Latto to 3D feat Jack Harlow: Pick you favourite BTS' Jungkook collab song
BTS' Jungkook has collaborated with various global artists over the years as a soloist. Here is a look as his recent teamwork with international stars.
BTS' Jungkook has impressed fans with his exceptional vocals and dancing skills. He is known as the Golden Maknae as there is nothing that he can't do or is particularly bad at. In the past few years, he has collaborated with several global artists and surprised fans every time. Jungkook and Justin Timberlake also came together to release a remix version of 3D on November 24. Here is a look.
BTS' Jungkook's best collaboration
On November 3, BTS member Jungkook released his first album as a soloist GOLDEN. The album featured several songs including his past releases Seven featuring LAtto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The album also consists of tracks featuring Major Lazer and DJ Snake. In the past, Jungkook had collaborated with one of his idols, Charlie Puth, and they had released the catchy track Left and Right. The idol also sang FIFA World Cup 2022's official anthem with the track Dreamers which was a collaboration with Qatar's singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.
