POLL: From Song Joong Ki’s Hopeless to Ryu Jun Yeol’s Believer 2; pick the best K-movie of 2023

In 2023, Korean cinema continued to impress with its diverse global themes, unique concepts, and top-notch storytelling. While not a groundbreaking year, it contributed significantly to elevating Korean cinema's standards. The cinematic offerings ranged from idiosyncratic melodrama to romance, comedy, horror, science fiction, action, and more.

Notable films included Song Joong Ki's Hopeless and Ryu Jun Yeol's Believer 2 and more. The industry showcased its versatility and creativity, captivating audiences with compelling narratives and innovative production techniques.

The poll below invites viewers to choose the standout K-movie of 2023, reflecting the ongoing excellence and impact of Korean cinema on the global stage.

