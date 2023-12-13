POLL: From Spring Day to Dynamite; pick the most influential BTS song

BTS's musical odyssey from No More Dream to Take Two signifies a decade-long impact on the music scene. Among their anthology, Spring Day stands as a pivotal track, not merely a song but a cultural phenomenon. It resonates deeply, shaping BTS's trajectory, influencing the industry, and fostering the devoted ARMY. Its profound themes of longing and resilience struck a chord globally, cementing BTS's artistry beyond borders.

Spring Day redefines their narrative, symbolizing resilience amidst trials, solidifying BTS's status as more than a boy band—they became storytellers, connecting hearts worldwide. This song's enduring legacy signifies not just a musical milestone but an emblem of BTS's unparalleled journey, leaving an indelible mark on both the music world and the hearts of their passionate fanbase.

