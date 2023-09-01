Poll: From The Glory to Island to Taxi Driver 2; Pick the best thriller K-drama of 2023 so far

Thriller K-dramas are not everyone’s cup of tea but those who like it know the power a good Thriller series has on you. 2023 has seen some epic thriller K-dramas from Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory to ASTRO Cha Eun Woo’s Island and so many more. It's time for you to take our poll and choose your favorite thriller K-drama you enjoyed watching the most.

2023’s Thriller K-dramas

The Glory is a thrilling revenge drama that captivates the audience with its compelling plot and numerous twists. The story centers around Moon Dong Eun, who was forced to leave high school due to relentless bullying (the scenes are heart-wrenching). Many years later, she returns as a homeroom teacher to a class comprised of the children of her former tormentors. Fueled by a desire for vengeance, she initiates plans to make her tormentors' lives miserable for the suffering they caused her in the past. This K-drama is certain to keep you on the edge of your seat as you observe Moon Dong Eun meticulously plotting her revenge.

Island, a K-drama starring Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Gil, and Lee Da Hee, is a supernatural thriller that will keep you enthralled with its highly engaging plot. The story revolves around Won Mi Ho, who is sent to Jeju Island to atone for her past mistakes. However, her presence on the island unleashes long-buried horrors, leading the Lust Demon to pursue her relentlessly. While in Jeju, she discovers her connection to her past life, which is intertwined with the unfolding events. Protecting her is another Lust Demon named Van, whose fate is entwined with Mi Ho's, as well as the lovable yet formidable Priest John. Together, this trio joins forces to prevent evil from seizing control of the world.

Taxi Driver 2 stands out as one of the best thriller K-dramas, receiving acclaim for both of its seasons. In the first season of this revenge thriller, the story centers around Kim Do-gi (Lee Je-hoon), an employee at a taxi company that provides a unique 'revenge call' service to its clients. Unable to seek vengeance for his mother's murderer, Do-gi seizes this opportunity to help others attain justice for the wrongs they've suffered.

The second season shifts its focus to Do-gi as he grapples with the aftermath of fulfilling his long-standing ambition. Simultaneously, he encounters a new colleague, Ha Joon, who views Do-gi as his role model. Tensions and drama intensify as Ha Joon inadvertently stumbles upon hidden secrets about his employer and colleagues. This K-drama has garnered widespread praise for its compelling storyline and character development across both seasons.

Celebrity narrates the tale of Seo Ah Ri, portrayed by Park Gyu Young, a top celebrity and influencer in the realm of social media. She crosses paths with Han Jun Kyung, played by Kang Min Hyuk, a third-generation conglomerate. As Ah Ri ascends to influencer stardom, she relishes the perks of celebrity life. However, fame and fortune also unveil their darker facets. Celebrity delves into the realm of popularity and the phenomenon of "influencer culture" within the celebrity sphere, shedding light on the shadowy aspects of fame, encompassing wealth, power, desires, fears, and sorrows. With twists unfolding in nearly every episode, this K-drama ensures that you remain utterly engrossed.

Revenant is a horror-thriller K-drama that received widespread acclaim for its captivating plot and intricate storyline. Headlined by Kim Tae-ri, renowned for her role in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, this series delves deep into the realm of unsettling horror. It centers on a young woman who becomes possessed by a malevolent entity and a folklore professor gifted with the ability to see spirits. Together, they embark on a quest to unveil the truth behind a series of inexplicable suicides.

Revenant seamlessly blends elements from three distinct genres: fantasy, horror, mystery, and thriller. The central question, "Do you believe in ghosts?" serves as the core theme of the drama. From the very first episode, through a gripping climax, to the chilling finale, this K-drama promises to send shivers down your spine.

