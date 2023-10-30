POLL: From The Glory to My Name, Eve, and more; pick your favorite revenge-based K-drama

Korean dramas fueled by a desire for vengeance enjoy a cult following, positioning themselves as a beloved option within the thriller genre. Shows like Taxi Driver, The Glory, etc, which are much-known for their fierce retribution concepts garner the global spotlight and attract viewers far beyond the common K-drama fan base. Viewers are drawn to the surprising turns that favor those seeking revenge, all ignited by a grave betrayal that fuels the plot. But, then it's not the process but the satisfying ends of the shows that make them the most sought-after choices.

Pick your favorite revenge-based K-dramas

Whether it was Han So Hee in My Name, who joins the mafia group to avenge her father’s death, or Song Hye Kyo in The Glory, who is on a quest to ruin the life of all those who bullied her in school, fans are definitely in love with the female characters who seek revenge. But, then we have Lee Je Hoon in Taxi Driver and Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo and Reborn Rich who lure the audience towards their charismatic style of getting what they want.

Enlisted below are the top 9 K-dramas revolving around the same theme. Pick your favorite from the poll!

