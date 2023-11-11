Poll: From Vigilante to My Name and more, pick your favorite crime-based K-drama

While romantic Korean dramas have their charm, the desire for something more thrilling that keeps you on the edge of your seat is undeniable. That's where Korean crime dramas step in, offering a gripping and suspenseful alternative to satisfy your craving for excitement and thrill.

Korean crime dramas encompass a diverse spectrum, including murder mysteries, spy thrillers, dark comedies, and so much more. These narratives unfold emotional stories entangled with politics, corruption, and flawed protagonists trying to fight for justice for themselves, their loved ones, or the world, adding layers of complexity to the gripping tales.

Best Crime K-dramas

Crime K-dramas have always been attractive due to their extensive and intriguing plotline. With the fantastic layered-out characters, stories filled with twists and turns, and the morality concept of choosing good versus evil, these stories have a lot to share.

Be it the Vigilante’s Kim Ji Yong (Nam Jo Hyuk) who leads a double life, the revenge call taxi service in Taxi Driver, to the K-drama covering a police investigation into a drug triangle operating in Korea, China, and Japan called The Worst Of Evil, crime dramas will always keep you on the edge of your seats.

From Flower Of Evil to Beyond Evil, My Name, and more, pick your favorite crime K-drama from the poll below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Worst of Evil trailer out: Ji Chang Wook goes against Wi Ha Joon to get in his criminal gang; Watch