Poll: From Yumi’s Cells to See You in My 19th Life; pick your favorite K-drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun, born on May 16, 1988, is a well-known South Korean actor, model, and television personality. Since making his acting debut in 2014, he has featured in numerous films and television dramas. The actor was recently in a relationship with BLACKPINK's Jisoo, but they have recently ended their relationship. Ahn Bo Hyun is renowned for his acting talent and enjoys a dedicated fan base worldwide. From Yumi's Cells to See You in My 19th Life, please choose your favorite K-drama starring Ahn Bo Hyun from the poll below.

K-dramas starring Ahn Bo Hyun

Yumi's Cells follows the life of an everyday office worker named Kim Yumi, seen through the lens of the various brain cells in her head that influence her thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

See You in My 19th Life narrates the tale of Ban Ji Eum, who possesses the remarkable ability to recall all her previous lives. She embarks on a journey to rekindle a lost love from her 18th life, which was sadly cut short by tragedy.

My Name recounts the story of a woman driven by a desire for revenge after her father's murder. She places her faith in a formidable crime boss and joins his ranks, following his guidance as she enters the police force.

Military Prosecutor Doberman narrates the journey of Do Bae Man and Cha Woo In, two military prosecutors who join forces to combat corruption within their organization and pursue retribution against nefarious individuals.

Kairos tells the story of a man who is at the top of his career, only to have his life shattered when his child goes missing, and his wife takes her own life. In his desperation for help, he makes contact with a young girl in the past.

Itaewon Class revolves around the journey of an ex-convict and his group of friends as they strive to turn their aspiring dreams of opening a street bar in Itaewon into a reality.

