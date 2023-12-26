Poll: Go Min Si as Kim Myung Hee in Youth of May to Lee Eun Yoo in Sweet Home; PICK your favorite character

Go Mi Si is a budding star who has experimented with her roles during her acting career, spanning over seven years. She debuted with a small role in the famous show My Sassy Girl (2017) and gradually bagged supporting and lead roles. She catapulted to stardom with her breakthrough role in Sweet Home, and since then, she has been entertaining the audience with back-to-back-hit projects.

Lee Eun Yoo in Sweet Home Season 1 and 2 (2020, 2023)

Go Min Si plays Lee Eun Yoo, a former ballerina and the younger sister of Lee Eun Hyuk (Lee Do Hyun). The actress depicts her character’s dynamic journey really well as Lee Eun Yoo evolves from an indifferent brat to a powerful fighter who cares for humanity. Sweet Home unfolds the story of an apartment complex residents who are stuck inside the building due to their fear of monsters.

In the first season, Lee Eun Yoo is a rude teenager who gradually starts helping people in order to survive the monster apocalypse. In season two, her character gets physically and mentally stronger after having fought the fierce battle against creatures.

Go Ok Bun in Smugglers (2023)

Smugglers is an action-crime film that unravels the story of two women indulged in a smuggling operation in a small coastal village during the 1970s. Go Min Si portrays the role of Go Ok Bun, who runs a coffee shop and becomes the lovable maknae (youngest member) of the smuggling ring.

The actress delivered an impeccable performance in the film and was honored with the title of Best New Actress at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Lee Da Won in Jirisan (2021)

Jirisan is a thriller drama that revolves around a group of rangers from Mount Jiri National Park who uncover the truth behind the mysterious accidents taking place around the mountain. Go Min Si plays a rookie ranger who accompanies senior Seo Yi Kang (Jun Ji Hyun) on their secret mission to investigate the mountain incidents, and she considers the latter her role model.

Fans lauded the actress as she stood out as a newbie ranger, despite sharing the screen with veteran actors Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon.

Kim Myung Hee in Youth of May (2021)

Youth of May is a romantic melodrama set in the turbulent times of the Gwangju Uprising of the 1980s. In this show, Go Min Si reunited with her Sweet Home co-star, Lee Do Hyun. The actress assumes the role of Kim Myung Hee, a nurse who falls in love with a medical student named Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun).

Keep your tissues ready because this tear-jerking story will surely take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride!

Park Gul Mi in Love Alarm (2019-21)

Love Alarm follows the narrative of high-school students influenced by a mobile dating app. The app sends notifications to the users if there is a potential love interest within a specific radius.

In this teenage romantic drama, Go Min Si plays a supporting character named Park Gul Mi, an obnoxious girl who is super popular at school. Park Gul Mi is also Kim Jo Jo’s cousin (Kim So Hyun). This jealous, egoistic girl transforms into an empathetic person in the latter half of season 2.

This list would be incomplete without the special mention of Go Min Si’s other projects, such as the supernatural thriller The Witch: Part 1, The Subversion, and the short web series Reincarnation Romance. Reportedly, the actress has been offered a time-traveling fantasy drama based on the famous novel I Will Cross Time For You by author Lee Kkot Nim.

