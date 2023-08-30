Poll: Goblin to Autumn in My Heart; Which K-drama best embraces the Fall vibe? VOTE

Autumn is a season when the air turns crisp, and the leaves change hues. Autumn has served as a backdrop for many K-dramas. K-dramas possess an uncanny ability to transport viewers into different worlds, and when these worlds are adorned with the beauty of autumn, the experience becomes even more enchanting. From the evergreen hit Goblin to the classic Autumn in My Heart , these K-dramas make us feel warm, cozy, and toasty inside, just like the autumn season.

K-dramas that just feel like Autumn

Goblin is definitely one of those K-dramas that will absolutely capture your attention. Regardless of your preferred genre, it's guaranteed to become one of your top favorites thanks to its captivating storyline, heartwarming OSTs, and memorable characters. But that's not the only thing that Goblin shines for. The K-drama also excels in its cinematography, with each scene possessing an almost magical quality that has earned it praise.

This beloved K-drama seamlessly weaves the essence of autumn into its story. The beautiful landscapes and thoughtfully framed camera angles bring both the story and the characters' emotions to life. What enhances this experience is the fact that a significant portion of the series was filmed during the Fall. This deliberate choice adds an extra layer of depth to the emotional moments.

Who could forget that unforgettable scene where the goblin realizes his feelings for Ji Eun Tak for the first time? The autumn backdrop enhances many such memorable moments that will stay with us for a long time.

Autumn in My Heart features Song Hye Kyo as Yoon Eun Suh and Song Seung Heon as Yoon Joon Suh. The two portray siblings who discover that they aren't biologically related. No list of autumn K-dramas would be complete without mentioning the timeless classic, Autumn In My Heart. Here, the autumn backdrop functions as a metaphor for the poignant journey of the characters as they grapple with love, loss, and the passage of time. Through its tender moments and emotionally charged scenes, the drama elicits a sense of nostalgia that perfectly resonates with the autumn ambiance.

Starring some of the most prominent Hallyu stars of their time, Autumn in My Heart even influenced fall fashion trends. Song Hye Kyo's autumn wardrobe became an aspiration for many. The long skirts and cowl-neck sweaters became a sought-after look for Fall. Coupled with the stunning autumn scenes and Song Hye Kyo's effortless beauty, the series became visually captivating and aesthetically pleasing.

Cheese in the Trap introduces a layer of psychological intrigue to the autumn atmosphere. The drama delves into the intricate dynamics of human relationships and the delicate balance between trust and suspicion. Against the backdrop of falling autumn leaves, tension steadily mounts, and viewers are irresistibly entangled in a web of uncertainty.

The blooming chemistry between Park Hae Jin and Kim Go Eun adds another dimension to the drama. Their on-screen presence seamlessly complements the autumn weather, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the series. Notably, both mega stars showcased fall fashion trends that resonated with fans. Their outfits harmonized with the season's aesthetics, contributing to the drama's visual appeal. Kim Go Eun's university fall fashion, in particular, garnered attention for its casual yet comfortable style that resonated with many viewers at the time.

Advertisement

Love Alarm , the K-drama, kicks off by highlighting the blossoming emotions between JoJo and SunOh. Their narrative unfolds against the enchanting backdrop of charming yellow trees, which provide a beautiful setting for their youthful love story. Furthermore, the series showcases numerous breathtaking scenes from Seoul and Jeju. With the autumn backdrop, a wave of nostalgia sweeps over you, bringing back memories of school days and the dramatic rollercoaster that often accompanies student life.

In The Smile Has Left Your Eyes , Seo In Guk takes on the role of Kim Moo Young, while Jung So Min portrays Yoo Jin Kang. This K-drama stands apart from the rest with its unique premise. Laden with a blend of romance, enigmatic secrets, and suspense, presents a distinctive narrative. Against this backdrop, autumn moments are even more pronounced, as the fall scenery provides a poignant contrast to the underlying somber storyline.

Among the most memorable scenes is the lead couple's retreat to the idyllic town of Haesan. Kim Moo-young (Seo In-guk) and Yoo Jin-kang (Jung So-min) wander through grounds covered in foliage, creating a beautiful cozy picture. Their love story coupled with the beautiful cinematography of Autumn evokes the desire for that one person to cuddle up with, making it a truly unforgettable part of the series.

Advertisement

Pick your favorite Autumn K-drama below-

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below: