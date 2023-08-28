POLL: Golden Child’s Wannabe, Burn It, Ra Pam Pam, Without You and others; Vote for your favorite title track

Golden Child has 10 members- Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan and Bomin. From their debut, they have grown as a group, showing their talents as a synchronized group. They have a lot of unique qualities as a group as many members are actors, variety stars and more! But musically, they are just as strong. With songs like Wannabe and One (Lucid Dream), they were able to display their strong suits, bringing them a lot of popularity.

Golden Child activities:

Their last release was the Japanese song Invisible Crayon. It is a song that gives the message, 'Regardless of whether you are transparent or not, that is the color (charm) given to them, and that transparency is treated like a characteristic'. In particular, the music video for Crayon, which features a sharp group dance and outstanding performance that are exclusive to Golden Child, is also receiving enthusiastic responses as soon as it is released. Additionally, the album's title track, Replay, and Golden Child's Japan's first medium-tempo ballad, Weekends, are included on Invisible Crayon.

