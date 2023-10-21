POLL: Hospital Playlist, Doctor Stranger, Dr. Romantic & more, pick your favorite medical K-drama

Written by Aditi Shivi Published on Oct 21, 2023   |  09:27 PM IST  |  11.2K
Medical K-dramas are one of those genres, which can keep the fan hooked and intrigued till the very last. The best part of these K-dramas is that they barely get flat in the middle. One can find an array of romantic, action, historical, fantasy, and comedy-dramas, but medical shows are quite limited in numbers. Those actors, who have already starred in some of these legendary shows, have set the benchmark so high, that even audiences don’t want to experiment with their choices. 

Pick your favorite medical K-dramas 

From Lee Jong Suk’s Doctor Stranger to Ahn Hyo Seop’s Doctor Romantic and so on, if you are looking for a perfect medical drama for your weekend binge list, we have got you covered. Hospital Playlist stands in a league of its own with two seasons. However, if you are looking for a wider narrative canvas within this section, then Doctor Romantic promises an exciting journey across three incredible seasons. Fans who are more inclined toward mystery and border tensions can rely on Doctor Stranger, while those looking for light-hearted medical dramas have options to explore from LIfe, Kill Me Heal Me, Ghost Doctor, and so on.  

