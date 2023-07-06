Poll: Hype Boy, Attention, OMG, and more; Which NewJeans music video is your favorite?

HYBE LABELS' rookie group NewJeans has made a huge impact on social media trends. From sick music beats to crazy choreographies, NewJeans was all over the internet right after their debut in July 2022.

NewJeans’ Music Video

NewJeans debuted by releasing the music video Attention and other songs like Hype Boy, Cookie, and Hurt which were included in their 1st EP New Jeans. Their debut made a lot of noise for many reasons from amazing music to great adaptation of Y2K style and the young age of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Fans fell in love with their fresh concept and the Hype Boy trend made the group even more popular. Newjeans won their first Dasaeng with the performance of the year and won many rookie and new artists awards.

NewJeans is nearing their one-year debut Anniversary and the group is already preparing for their comeback with the album Get Up. With NewJeans teasing music videos for their title tracks ETA and ASAP which will soon release, We have a poll for you!