Poll: ITZY’s LIA to aespa’s Ningning and more; pick your favorite 4th Gen female K-pop vocalist

The K-pop industry is buzzing with some of the most powerful fourth-generation K-pop vocalists. Whether male or female, the idols are setting the standard very high in terms of vocal prowess and possessing multitasking skills. From (G)I-DLE’s Minnie to Itzy’s Lia, NMIXX’s Lily, and so on, every now and then fans keep trending their favorites on social media and polling trends. Enlisting some of the most notable 4th gen female K-pop vocalists.

Famous 4th Gen female K-pop vocalist

The main vocalist of aespa, Ningning is fluent in both Korean and Chinese language. (G)I-DLE, Minnie is the main vocalist and Thai rapper. She is known for having a unique, lyrical voice, and sings fluently in Thai and Korean.

ITZY’s LIA is recognized by her strong vocals, wide vocal range, and effortless ability to strike high notes. Whereas, NMIXX's Lily is a Korean-Australian singer and actor under JYP Entertainment. Loona’s Chu is one of the bubbliest K-pop idols, adored by fans for her expressive and calming vocals.

Jiwon is recognized for both her remarkable live singing skills and her powerful and reliable vocal prowess. She can sing play piano and at the same time can be fluent in English, STYAC Sieun is one of the most versatile 4th Gen female K-pop vocalists. Among the given options pick your favorite 4th Gen female K-pop vocalist.

