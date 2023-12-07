POLL: Jungkook's Seven, Jisoo's FLOWER, and more; pick your favorite K-pop debut song of 2023

K-pop idols have been making waves in the music industry for quite some time. The year 2023 has been quite incredible as K-pop fans witnessed several solo debuts of famous idols. From BTS' Jungkook to BLACKPINK's Jisoo, many Korean superstars embarked on their solo journey. Let's take a look at the list of best K-pop debut songs and which one you liked the best!

BTS' Jungkook created a buzz with the single Seven, which turned out to be one of the biggest songs of 2023. Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, is part of Jungkook's debut album, Golden. It has become the fastest song to cross one billion streams on Spotify.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo released her single FLOWER on March 31, 2023, and it has been trending on global charts since then. With traditional Korean melodies and Caribbean elements, this peppy song has bagged the Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance Female Solo titles at the prestigious 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

BTS' V is known for his unique baritone, and his song Love Me Again from his debut album Layover was a treat for his fans. The melancholic ballad conveys the singer's regret and longing for love and his wish to get a second chance.

TWICE's JIHYO released her solo song Killin' Me Good from her mini album ZONE on August 18, 2023. The R&B track depicts emotions of love and heartbreak and will surely enchant you.

BTS' Jimin's solo debut song is titled Set Me Free Pt. 2 from the solo album FACE on March 17, 2023. This hip-hop and pop track is about self-liberation and heading towards a new starting point.

Pick your favorite K-pop debut song of 2023 below: