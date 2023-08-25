Poll: Jungkook's Seven, TXT's Do It Like That, and more: Pick your favorite K-pop Summer song in 2023 so far

Jungkook's Seven, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Do It Like That, and many more, Summer songs released by K-pop artists this year which are enjoyed by many fans all over the world. It's time for you to choose your summer pick from our exciting poll.

K-pop summer song in 2023 so far

Jungkook's solo debut single Seven ruled the international charts right from the day it was released on July 14. TOMORROW X TOGETHER collaborated with the popular American band The Jonas Brothers for the song Do It Like That which was released on July 7 and was produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. NewJeans' Super Shy has taken over fans' hearts, minds, and souls with its catchy lyrics, upbeat music, and amazing choreography. EXO made its highly anticipated summer comeback with the song Cream Soda on July 10. K-pop girl group STAYC dropped their catchy song Bubble Bubble and FIFTY FIFTY's viral hit Cupid is also a notable summer song.

