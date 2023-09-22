Poll: Kim Go Eun to Shin Ye Eun and more; vote for GOT7’s Jinyoung's best on-screen pairing in K-dramas

GOT7's Jinyoung celebrated his 29th birthday today. This multi-talented artist has not only made a name for himself as an idol but has also left a mark as an actor. Jinyoung is a member of the popular boy band GOT7 and the boy band duo JJ Project.

His journey in the world of acting began with his debut in the drama Dream High 2 back in 2012. Following that, he took on a series of supporting roles, gradually building his acting career. However, it was in 2019 that he achieved recognition for his performance in the main role of He Is Psychometric.

Jinyoung also ventured into the world of film, making his debut in the independent film A Stray Goat in 2016. His versatility as both a musician and an actor has earned him a dedicated fan base and admiration in both the music and entertainment industries.

Best on-screen pairing of GOT7’s Jinyoung

Yumi’s cells offer a unique perspective, narrating the life of an ordinary office worker through the lens of the brain cells within her head, which control her every thought, feeling, and action.

Yumi, portrayed by Kim Go Eun, initially appears as an average woman. However, her love cell enters a dormant state following the emotional shock of a failed relationship. The drama revolves around her personal growth and transformation as her internal cells tirelessly endeavor to reawaken the dormant love cell.

Subsequently, Yumi and her co-worker, Babi, portrayed by Jinyoung, embark on a new romantic journey together. Their relationship experiences numerous ups and downs, but one constant is the undeniable adorableness and charm of the couple. Their on-screen chemistry is truly captivating, making them a delightful pair to watch. It's safe to say that their love story is utterly irresistible, leaving viewers craving for more of their heartwarming moments.

When My Love Blooms unfolds by delving into the college relationship between Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, set against the backdrop of the 1990s. Despite parting ways back then, their paths cross once more in modern-day Seoul, decades later. Jinyoung takes on the role of the younger Han Jae Hyun, a college student deeply involved in their school's political movement during that era.

In He Is Psychometric, Jinyoung portrays Lee An, a high school student endowed with the unique ability of psychometry, which allows him to see a person's memories simply by touching them. He partners with the police to assist in solving various cases utilizing his extraordinary gift. However, the plot takes a turn as Lee An becomes entangled in a particular case deeply connected to his own tragic past, leading to a complex and emotionally charged storyline. Jinyoung had the opportunity to collaborate with his labelmate Shin Ye Eun in the drama. Their on-screen chemistry was so delightful that they earned the affectionate nickname of the "Candy Couple." Viewers showered them with love for their sweet and endearing dynamic on the show.

The drama is set in a dystopian rendition of South Korea, where the citizens are marked by violence and harbor deep resentment towards their rulers. In this bleak backdrop, three judges collaborate to restore justice and bring about peace through live courtroom shows broadcast on television. This thrilling and mysterious series stars Ji Sung in the lead role, with Jinyoung playing the role of an orphaned associate trial judge, who stands out as the lone beacon of hope in a hostile and unforgiving world. Park Gyu Young portrayed the character Yoon Soo Hyun in the drama. Soo Hyun is a skilled police detective working in a regional investigation unit, and her character is dedicated to uncovering the secrets of Kang Yo Han. Park Gyu Young and Jinyoung's on-screen chemistry in The Devil Judge was electric, creating a captivating dynamic between their characters. Their interactions ranged from intense courtroom confrontations to moments of heartfelt connection, keeping viewers engaged throughout the series.

